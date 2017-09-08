Above average seasonal temperatures and new events added to the schedule led to an increase in attendance at the 41st annual Lakedell Country Fair over last year, as well as guests choosing to stay longer than they typically have done in the past.

"I think it went over very well. The weather was fantastic," said Amy Belec, events and promotions co-ordinator.

Belec says this year approximately 1,200 people attended the country fair, which is higher than last years attendance number but not a record for the event.

The 41st annual Lakedell Country Fair was held at the Lakedell Agricultural Complex on Sept. 2.

Belec says was also a higher number of participants competing in the events this year than in the past.

"The polocrosse tournament was awesome. It was definitely a fun, new thing," said Belec.

The tournament was hosted by Black Gold Polocrosse, and Belec says, as it took place later in the afternoon on fair day, people were staying longer to watch the event.

The high turnout also provided a good market for the vendors who set up shop at the Lakedell Country Fair. "Our vendors were all very happy," said Belec.

In honour of Canada 150 the Lakedell Country Fair hosted a specially themed carnival for the occasion.

"The kids carnival went awesome. We had a lot of people playing the games," said Belec.

