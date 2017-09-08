Due to campground redevelopment at Jarvis Bay Provincial Park, the park is currently closed and will remain closed until the first part of May 2018. A representative from Alberta Parks stressed how important it is for the public to stay out of the park as there are concerns for public safety due to the use of heavy equipment. Alberta Parks will advertise the date of opening once construction is complete.

Jarvis Bay Provincial Park is receiving upgrades to the sewer and power infrastructure and is expected to be complete by the end of 2017. The campground check-in booth and existing campsites in the south loops with be modernized and expanded.

A complete overhaul of the north camping loop and group sites is proposed for fall 2018. This includes adding modern toilet and shower house amenities, as well as three barrier-free campsites adjacent to new washroom and shower facilities. The north loop will also add seven new campsites, increasing camping capacity in this loop from 29 to 36 sites.

The project is part of Alberta Parks commitment to providing quality recreational opportunities by modernizing and improving recreational facilities in protected areas. The project is being rolled out in phases to provide minimal disruption to visitors. The public will be consulted in 2018 to gather input into latter phases of the project, which will include a proposed expansion with new camping loops.

