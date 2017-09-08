With hospital staff holding back eager users, the Cowichan Lake Forest Coop and Auxiliary to the CDH officially cut a ribbon to open a beautiful lounge on the second floor. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Representatives from the Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-operative finally got to officially open a comfortable lounge on the second floor of Cowichan District Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 2.

It was one year ago that the Co-op asked the Lake Auxiliary to Cowichan District Hospital if there were any "special needs" that the group was lacking the funds to complete.

According to Auxiliary president Marge Anderson, "when they heard about the 10-bed ward on 2 Central at CDH which is a ward for patients waiting for placement in extended care facilities, they readily stepped up to the plate."

Bruce Ingram, on behalf of the Co-op, made a presentation of $3,500 to Anderson at the Auxiliary's gala last year just so furnishings for a lounge could be purchased.

"It is thanks to the Co-op's generous donation, and to Superior Excavating Ltd., who provided funding for purchase of a television set, that patients and their families are now enjoying this small but comfortable area," Anderson said.

It's easy to see why it's popular: two really comfy chairs and an equally appealing loveseat plus a TV equal a great use of a small space.

"People were lined up to use it when the furniture was being set up," Anderson said.

The donation from the Co-op closed two years in which gala events boosted fundraising by the Auxiliary, which had paid for specific equipment for the neonatal unit at CDH.

This year, (2017), is special for the auxiliary: it's 50 years old and in the mood to celebrate.

The group has now changed its name to The Lake Healthcare Auxiliary to better reflect the work they do and the facilities they serve.

They are planning a celebration called 50 Years of Community Service on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowichan Rocks Curling lounge, and on Saturday, Oct. 21, they are hosting a 5oth celebration dinner at the Honeymoon Bay Retreat.

A limited number of tickets to the dinner are available from Lynn Budding at 250-749-3622.