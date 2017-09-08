This year’s Luminary Festival is taking place at Sunstone Park in North Delta. (Corporation of Delta photo)

Update: Due to inclement weather, the Luminary Festival will be moved indoors to the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre (11760 88 Avenue). The Seniors Centre has limited parking on site, and a shuttle will still run from the North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.

North Delta's annual Luminary Festival is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Sunstone Park.

The festival will start at 6 p.m., with the Parade of Lights beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Luminary Festival will feature illuminating lantern displays — festival-goers are invited to create their own using battery powered lights or glow sticks — as well as food trucks and entertainment.

The featured musician at this year's festival is Coco Jafro, a seven-piece band that brings together funk, soul, jazz and afro-beat rhythms. Coco Jafro will be performing starting at 9 p.m.

This year, in honour of Canada's 150th birthday, Luminary Festival-goers will be given prizes for the best red and white costumes and lanterns.

The winner of the best adult costume category will receive a six-month Delta facility pass, while the winner of the best adult lantern category will receive a three-month pass.

The winner of the best children's costume category will receive a $100 Toys "R" Us gift certificate, and the winner of the best children's lantern category will receive a $50 Mastermind Toys gift certificate.

There is no parking at Sunstone Park, located at 10400 Delsom Cresc. A free shuttle will run from the North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.

The use of open flames is prohibited, and all lanterns should use glow sticks, solar-powered lights or battery-powered lights.