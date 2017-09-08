Amidst a province-wide opioid crisis, showing a film on the lives of homeless people in Victoria could not have better timing.

US & THEM will be showing free at City Hall this Monday (Sept. 11) at 7 pm, and the filmmaker Krista Loughton will be attending.

The documentary was filmed over a decade and features the unlikely friendships between four homeless and addicted people in Victoria and the filmmaker, who hopes to inspire compassion and empathy in the audiences who see her film.

The showing kicks off a national tour that includes a viewing on Parliament Hill for all of Canada's MPs.

