Paulette Heer Gadsby/Westwoods News

The Lang family missed Decoration Day this year with very good reason. They were in Toronto, taking in a Blue Jays game at Roger's Place and a Brad Rempel Concert at Roger's Centre before the game. When I say "they", It was Deral and Heather, Duane and Donna, Shane and Nadine and family, Clint and Kelly. They visited the Hockey Hall of Fame and participated in the shoot out video games, they visited the CN tower where they took pictures of the city from a bird's eye view. On to Niagra Falls. When they returned home the great grandkids presented great grandpa Joe Lang with a baseball jersey, number 100. Then it was time to moved Curt Lang into SAIT to begin his fall studies.

Donna McKay's son, Father Jim Stenberg is home visiting his mom and family members before heading back to Windsor, Ontario September 12.

Doug and Inez (Skaley) Baldwin and son Duane Skaley spent several days with Percy and Paulette Heer, taking in Decoration Day services. Sunday night, August 27 they, along with Dale Van Straten, Bill and Joyce Hansel, Percy's cousin Alan Coultis from Camrose, Jeanne Beisel of Stettler all enjoyed turkey supper at the Heer's. Alan had participated in the services at the Cemetery.

It was good to see and visit with DeLores Duris and daughter Barb Fehr from Cochrane Alberta, who were here for the weekend. They stayed with Jan Richardson in Stettler and made contact with many friends in Stettler and Gadsby.

Hazel (Thomas) and Harold Holdal spent several days the end of August visiting daughters RoseAnn and family; Rachel and family in Smokey Lake, Alberta. While there they took the grandsons out fishing, where the boys either wanted to take the fish home as pets or, after some grandfatherly advise, released them back into the river. Hazel and Harold arrived home Sunday, August 27.

On Friday, September 1, Percy and Paulette Heer visited Fred and Velvet Entwisle who were at Big Knife Provincial Park, celebrating the last of the summer season with their motorhome, BBQ and lawn chairs. If the weather holds, we may be able to enjoy a few more weeks of summer fun, even though school starts September 5. Remember to watch for all the wee folk crossing the streets and heading to their buses or school.

Curtis and Christy(Heer) Wideman spent the weekend in Calgary, moving son Matthew into Ambrose College for his third year of school and son Clayton into Ambrose for his first year there. They also picked up Rocky, one oclock in the morning, Calgary Airport, their exchange student from Hong Kong who has been with them for two years and is like famiy now.