The Sooke Region Volunteer Centre is giving seniors a chance to spice up their social life by offering educational sessions this fall.

The sessions start next week, rotating between SEAPARC, Harbourside Co-housing and the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and will run every Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon for eight weeks.

Agnes Kossakowska, coordinator at the volunteer centre, said everyone is welcome and the goal of the program is for seniors to get out and have some fun.

"No matter how old we are, we just need to have the feeling of belonging somewhere," Kossakowska said. "We like to have someone to talk about everyday life, and a reason to wake up in the morning and go do something that has a meaningful agenda behind it."

The program will consist of a variety of classes on topics that will change throughout the weeks, including memoir writing, livable communities, movies from around the world, fall prevention, preventing financial abuse, and even a "taste of India" cooking class.

"Isolation is a big problem in Sooke, so until we have a senior centre here at least we can offer a temporary solution like these programs that they can participate in every week," said Kossakowska.

Refreshments will be provided and a free transportation service to the sessions is available upon request. Each class is free of charge but donations are welcome.

To register for Movies Around the World contact Arlene Stamp at 778-352-3498 or by email at stampa@shaw.ca.

For more information or to register for all other classes, contact SEAPARC at 250-642-5752 or the Sooke Region Volunteer Centre at 250-642-6364 Ext. 235.

dawn.gibson@sookenewsmirror.com