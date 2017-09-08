By Susan Van Noortwyk

Wow, summer finally came. We were wondering where it was in early June. Hope you have enjoyed the warm weather. The Peachland 50 + Activity Centre has been a hive of exercise classes throughout July and August. Welcome back Taryn and a big thanks to the leaders that filled in. Yoga continues Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. 50 + Fitness Wednesdays at 9:15 and Fridays at 9 a.m., Tai Chi Mondays at noon, Cloggers Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and Iron & Silk (gentle movements with a chair, small hand weights, and scarves) on Thursdays at 10:45 a.m. are available as well. Drop ins and newcomers are welcome at all groups, but membership is required after your first session.

Those activities that took a bit of a summer break will be back up and running this next week: Carpet Bowling Sept. 9, Ukulele Sept. 10, Variety Singers, Needle Arts/Quilting, and Wood Carvers Sept. 11.

The Carpet Bowlers meet every Tuesday and Saturday around 9:30 a.m. for coffee and bowl from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Their balls are weighted so bowling is similar to curling except they are trying to get closest to the small white ball called a jack. No special equipment is needed. Newcomers are welcome to drop by or if you might be interested contact Bill Goring at 778 479-2295. We hear lots of laughter from this group, although there can be some competition.

Angela Kanik is starting a new group for those wanting to learn to strum the ukulele. She tells me it's fun and easy to learn. Please give her a call if you are interested at 250 767-6574. She has some gently used ukulele's to get you started.

The Peachland Variety Singers are starting their fall session on Monday September 11 at 9:30 am. The choir is open to all seniors who love to sing harmony. Men are especially welcome.

All of our activity groups welcome newcomers. Phone numbers are available for the group leaders through the office. You are welcome to stop by and pick up a full schedule of activities. We also have TOPS, bridge, mahjong, AA, chess, art club and more.

I hope you had a chance to join us for our long weekend Sunday morning pancake breakfasts throughout the summer. They were a hit judging by the many compliments we received on the fluffy pancakes, tasty sausages, and of course the special fruit compote made by Valerie MacGillivray. A big thanks goes out to all the helpers. Now it is time for the Potluck Fridays to begin again. On the fourth Friday of the month at 6 p.m. we host a potluck dinner and provide an hour of entertainment which varies each month. Cost is by donation and a food dish to share. Attendees are asked to bring their own dishes. Everyone is welcome to attend these events, membership is not required. Families and friends are welcome. Our first potluck of the fall will be Sept. 22.

We are just finishing up a survey about our potlucks. Our constitution and by-laws require that we have a monthly meeting to share information about the business of the Peachland & District Retirement Society, the group who manage the Peachland 50 + Activity Centre. Currently information from the board meetings is shared with the members during the potluck dinner. Board members are looking for suggestions from the members to better serve this group. For example should potluck dinners become potluck lunches or maybe even a catered dinner or lunch that members purchase? What kind of entertainment do you like to see? If you haven't had a chance to participate in the survey yet please call the office to share your opinion and ideas at 250 767-9133. We are working on a way to send regular emails to our current members with email addresses. Our president Carol White has also been diligent in posting our news on Facebook; follow us at peachland50plusactivity centre.