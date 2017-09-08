Red Bull/KTM’s Adventure Ambassador Chris Birch and Kootenay Motocross legend Bruce Baker will lead the Kootenay Adventure Rally at Red Mountain Resort on Sept. 22 and 23.

Red Mountain is hosting an adventure and dual sport motorcycle rally featuring some big names in off road motorbiking.

Birch and Baker will run clinics on Friday, Sept. 22.

"Both those guys are going to coach 24 participants all together and just work on basic skills — skills that, you know, they've acquired over years and year of racing," explains Matt Henry, director of sales for Red Mountain Resort.

And then on Saturday, Sept. 23 the rally begins.

"We're hoping to have 8o bikes in each class and a total of 160 participants all together," says Henry.

Friday's clinics have already sold out, but there are still spots available to ride with Birch and Baker in the rally on Saturday.

"Chris Birch is going to lead the adventure bike class and Bruce Baker is going to lead the dual sport class," explains Henry. "So there's still plenty of opportunity for everybody to ride with these world renowned coaches, but it will be in more of a relaxed format on the rally."

Henry encourages riders of any ability to come out for the ride.

"It's definitely not a race. The rally side of it here is definitely just rallying all things adventure motorcyle and then going exploring together as a group," he says. "Our plan with the rally, because we have two classes of bikes, is we're going to split into two pods and then within those pods break into stronger groups and weaker groups. But the smaller bikes are going to do a 100-kilometer loop out of the base area and then the bigger bikes, the adventure class bikes, are going to do up to 200 kilometers in the area."

Henry says that in the event that the ban on off road vehicles is still in effect, the rally routes will be altered to stay on road.

Following the ride on day two, there will be a big wrap up party on the deck of the day lodge. There will be lots of prizes up for grabs.

For more information and to register, visit redresort.com/kootenayadventurerally.