Free PSA testing is available during Prostate Cancer Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and free PSA testing is available.
Your local prostate cancer support group will reimburse you the cost of your PSA test (up to $35, some restrictions will apply) when you bring your PSA Test receipt to a support group meeting in September or October. The Campbell River support group meets on the third Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at Altrusa House, #12-142 Larwood Rd.
The meetings are informal, free and everyone is welcome. They provide a forum for personal discussion with men who currently have or have already recovered from prostate cancer.
They cover such topics s new research findings, pain and symptom management, nutrition, sexuality and treatment options.
Visit www.prostatecancerbc.ca
