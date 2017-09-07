- Home
Country Celebration returns Sept. 16
The annual Country Celebration returns to Campbell Valley Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.Langley Times file photo
Celebrate country living and nature with live animals, homesteading demos and a straw maze quest.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to enjoy live music, performers, food trucks and a vibrant marketplace. Bring your mug and shopping bags to Campbell Valley Regional Park. Look for event signs at 200 Street and 8 Avenue, Langley.
This event is appropriate for all ages, and it is offered for free in 2017 to mark 50 years of regional parks.
For more information, call 604-530-4983 or go to www.metrovancouver.org and search 'country celebration.'
