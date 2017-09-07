The annual Country Celebration returns to Campbell Valley Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.Langley Times file photo

Celebrate country living and nature with live animals, homesteading demos and a straw maze quest.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to enjoy live music, performers, food trucks and a vibrant marketplace. Bring your mug and shopping bags to Campbell Valley Regional Park. Look for event signs at 200 Street and 8 Avenue, Langley.

This event is appropriate for all ages, and it is offered for free in 2017 to mark 50 years of regional parks.

For more information, call 604-530-4983 or go to www.metrovancouver.org and search 'country celebration.'