Improving kids’ lives
The Smithers Local Action Team is sponsoring a presentation on Sept. 11 at the Healthy Living Centre by Dr. Marie Hay on the impact adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have on individuals' health and wellness.
She will share ideas on how we as families, service providers and community can intervene to improve long-term outcomes.
Location: Healthy Living Centre, 1070 Main Street. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.
