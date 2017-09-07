September 2, 1965

Agassiz Fall Fair Sept. 11

Odds are there will be a brand new Corn King at this year's Fall Fair, Sept.11. Although there are seven entrants in this year's canner corn competition, only one, Walter Bartel is a former King. Last year's winner, Garet Whorly is no longer in the district.

Other entrants in the competition are Pete Oleksy, Bill Doeve, Dirk Vander Wyk, Leo Van Tol, Jake Hoogendorn and Jake Hertgers.

Rev. Ian Dingwall has been chosen as master of ceremonies for the fair with Fred Mauer assisting him.

There are only a few changes in the prize list this year. The horse classes have been completely changed. Classes have been added for pigeons and the heaviest vegetables. The number of gladiolises of each variety for the prize for best collection has been reduced from three to one and there is a special prize for chocolate cake.

Entries in all classes close at 10 p.m. this Saturday except for fruit, garden and floral, which close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Harrison Visitor Wants Action To Display Old Blaze In Tree

A regular visitor to Harrison Hot Springs is trying to get some action to preserve and display an interesting historical and national phenomenon.

When he first came to Harrison 14 years ago, Edward B. Abram, of Powell River, noticed a curious hole in a cedar tree growing beside the trail from the hotel to the hot spring.

He climbed up to examine the hole, which was about nine feet above the trail and just about large enough to admit a man's arm, thinking it might be inhabited by some bird or animal.

Instead he saw some distance back from the opening part of a blaze of white wood with blue lettering on it. He could make out that there were two men's names and the date August 8, 1911.

The tree had evidently been deeply blazed at some time but had gradually rebuilt itself around the blaze, leaving a cavity inside.

In the years since the tree has closed the hole until it was only big enough to admit a finger. Some animal or bird has filled most of the cavity with nesting material, and none of the lettering is visible even with a flashlight. Mr. Abram would like to see the hole opened up again enough so that visitors could read the old inscription and see a cross section of the rebuilding done by the tree.

Henry Wigand's Young Bull Champion Ayrshire At PNE

Henry Wigand's Kent Ayr Victor has been name junior champion Ayrshire bull at the Pacific National Exhibition as well as taking first place ribbon for bulls born between July 1, 1964 and June 30, 1963.

The bull and three heifers also won fourth place for a group of four animals owned by one exhibitor, and Mr. Wigand's animals placed seventh for senior yearling female, fifth for two-year-old female, fourth for three-year-old female and 10th for female five years and older.

Mr. Wigand plans to keep Kent Ayr Victor as a herd bull. He is now sending it to the fair in Portland.