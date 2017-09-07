[gps-image name="8424279_web1_001343SchoolBus.jpg"]

Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for the picture published in the paper Sept. 7, 2017 (a large vehicle). Submit through story link below. One lucky reader wins a gift certificate from the Cora restaurant on the Langley Bypass.

Last week's photo (Aug. 31, 2017) was of David William "D.W." Poppy, Sr., at the old Langley municipal hall. It is thought to be from the 1940s and is courtesy of the Langley Centennial Museum.

The Township of Langley Municipal Hall was at 4700 224th St. The placement of the hall reflected the growth of the original communities of Fort Langley and Murrayville.

In 2006; the Township of Langley moved to the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 65th Ave.; a part of the growing area of Willoughby.

David William Poppy, Sr. was born in Norfolk, England in 1861. He came to Canada in 1883 to work on a survey gang for the CPR; and lived in Vancouver for a time. In 1886 the fire that destroyed Vancouver ruined everything that Poppy owned; so he moved to a 160-acre property in Langley that year. He married Sarah Jane Best (lived 1873 to Oct. 14; 1960) in 1905.

Poppy was involved in politics; and was the first president of the Fort Langley and District Board of Trade in 1910. He was the reeve of the Township of Langley from 1908 to 1913 and from 1919 to 1932. He was also a school trustee and worked as a police commissioner for a time. He attended St. Alban's Anglican Church.

He apparently became disillusioned by economic conditions and retired from his political life in November 1932. Poppy died Sept. 26, 1957.

WINNER: Bob Schwartz – "Sure, $5,000 is a lot of money for a house and 20 acres, but when I retire in 2017, it might be worth double that."

