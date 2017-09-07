- Home
Cardboard kayaks meet soggy demise
Row row row your sinking boat, gently down the lake… Photos: Tyler Harper
Cardboard is good for many things.
You can make a nice hat out of cardboard. Or maybe a box. Cardboard is good for boxes. What cardboard is not good for, it turns out, is kayaking.
The Nelson Kayak and Canoe Club held its annual Cardboard Kayak Race on Monday, which more often than naught ended with would-be sailors swimming back to shore.
