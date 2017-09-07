Kevin Fisk, winner of The Morning Stars Young Stars VIP Contest, picks up his tickets from publisher Ian Jensen (left). The prize package includes tickets to all six games in the round robin tournament that showcases upcoming NHL rookies and a Young Stars Hershel backpack. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The round robin tournament showcases upcoming NHL rookies for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.