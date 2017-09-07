IPE

Armstrong had a five-day growth spurt with the recent IPE. Yet it was a few local residents who walked away big winners.

"The 118th IPE was a tremendous success," said Yvonne Paulson, general manager. "I can't thank the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen residents and businesses for allowing the community to grow from 5,000 to 151,109 over the five days of the fair.

While the weather annually determines attendance, this year was no exception with the heat and smoke.

"I think by the time Sunday came around the folks were getting pretty tired of the smoke and heat. It didn't stop over 30,000 people from coming to the fair that day."

Aside from all those who left with goodies and carnival game stuffies, a few North Okanagan residents walked away big winners.

The free draw winners are as follows:

Patio set – courtesy of Beachcomber Home and Leisure was won by Marge Sidney of Armstrong. Marge is a volunteer with St. John and of the IPE Volunteers rest area.

$1,000 gift cards for Askews and Shepherds Home Hardware – Isabella Baker of Salmon Arm.

Cowboy's Choice $350 gift certificate – Betty Koutnik of Armstrong.

"There were thousands of entries and it's surprising to see all three winners were from the North Okanagan," said Paulson.

"Thank you to everyone that came to the fair and we look forward to seeing you next year at the 119th IPE – Aug. 29th to Sept. 2nd, 2018."