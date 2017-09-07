Nicole and Mitch MacMillan of Tim Hortons restaurants in the South Okanagan hope to sell 30,000 Smile Cookies to help equip the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion. Smile Cookies are available for 1 each until Sept. 17 at all local Tim Hortons outlets. Submitted photo

Smile Cookies are going to bring big smiles to patients and staff at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Tim Hortons restaurants in the South Okanagan are again this year donating 100 per cent of proceeds from Tim's annual Smile Cookie campaign – on now until Sept. 17 – to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. The money will help provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion, now well underway.

The Stawarz family, owners of the seven Tim Hortons outlets in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos, have already donated more than $61,000 over the past two years towards their original $100,000 pledge.

Family spokesperson Nicole MacMillan said the community response to the Smile Cookie campaign has been overwhelming.

"People really do enjoy this event. It has been very popular," she said. "This year, we're getting 30,000 cookies to sell."

In addition to the cookies, a limited number of Smile Cookie T-shirts are available for $10 each.

The fundraising campaign also has the support of the South Okanagan's three junior hockey teams. Members of the Penticton Vees, Summerland Steam and Osoyoos Coyotes will be on hand at their local Tims to help promote the event.

The new patient care tower at PRH will be ready for patients by the spring of 2019. The SOS Medical Foundation has now raised more than $14 million towards its $20-million campaign goal.