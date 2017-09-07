Antique tractors are always an attraction at the Cowichan Exhibition. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen file)

The 149th annual Cowichan Exhibition lights up the grounds at Exhibition Park north of Duncan Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tractor parade at Cow Ex

You've probably already seen signs out around the Valley so don't forget those are the dates to make tracks to the big show, or you'll be kicking yourself for a year.

With lots to do, you'll want to be up at the grounds every day.

On kickoff morning on Friday there's the milking contest: each challenger in this event has just one minute to prove they've got the best hands.

Also, before lunch, look for the Laughing Logger show and the first of several antique tractor parades during the Exhibition.

In the afternoon, there's the popular sheep dog demo, riding events, and a chance to see what's been achieved by the Valley's enthusiastic 4-H members.

The midway opens at 3 p.m. and stays open until 11 p.m. and there's entertainment onstage in the evening, too.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, look for more logger sports competition, animal shows, more equestrian events, music, entertainment, more tractor parades and pulls: you get the picture.

There's more of everything at this family-pleasing fair.

At 2 p.m., be sure to watch the Zucchini Races. By this time of year, there are probably many folks who figure this is the best way to deal with zucchini, and it's lots of fun.

Later, there's another sheep dog demo, followed by the delightful ducks and dog demo. Will the dogged pooch get those ornery ducks to obey? Come along and find out.

Again, the excitement of a live stage show and the midway will close out the evening.

If you figure you've seen it all and plan to forget attending Sunday, think again.

Three popular events are scheduled for that day: the heavy horse driving show, the miniature horse show and the pet show. Kids love these three exhibitions so don't miss them.

Throughout the weekend, make sure you also spend some time inside Mellor Hall appreciating the hundreds of exhibits brought in by Valley residents, young and old.

Tables will carry products such as breads, jams and jellies from the kitchen, flowers from the garden, and arts and crafts from the studio. And don't forget the tempting cakes, cookies and candy. Hanging from rods will be colourful quilts; photographs will be mounted on large panels, and looking at everything may inspire you to spend the next year preparing a project to enter yourself.

The grounds close Sunday at 4 p.m. with the midway going strong until 7 p.m.