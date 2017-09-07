- Home
New year kicks off in School District 5
Welcome to Mt. Baker Grade 10 students at Mount Baker Secondary School gather round the Iron Bear at lunch hour on the first full day of the 2017-2018 school year. All the best for the coming months to all teachers, students and staff in School District 5. Barry Coulter photo
