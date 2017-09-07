- Home
Corny fall fun in Quesnel
It's that corny time of year… the Cariboo Corn Maze is open for business from dawn till dusk every day. At $2 per person, it's a cheap and fun way to spend a few hours, getting lost in the maze, visiting the farm animals, and picking an organic apple or two for the drive home. Visit the corn maze at 6666 Yorston Road, off Highway 97 South.
Autumn MacDonald photos
