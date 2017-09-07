50 YEARS AGO:

The first year of water safety at Blue River's Lake Eleanor saw Mary Ann Petch act as lifeguard.

45 YEARS AGO:

New Democrat Gerry Anderson was elected MLA for the North Thompson, defeating Phil Gaglardi, the provincial representative for 20 years. Dave Barrett was the new premier.

Fred Vlutters was elected the president of the Blue River Fish and Game Club. Tom Hanna was vice-president and Ken Benusic secretary-treasurer.

40 YEARS AGO:

Clearwater was one of the fastest growing areas in the regional district, said Herb George, director for Blue River-Avola. Area A director Karl Simmerling asked for top priority to planning.

35 YEARS AGO:

A feature article outlined the history of post offices in the North Thompson. The Chu Chua post office at Fennel's Store, along with Mt. Olie and Little Fort, opened in 1907 and served the whole North Thompson. Raft River post office opened in 1910 in McTaggart's house on the west bank of the Raft River, just south of the present Highway 5 bridge.

30 YEARS AGO:

Two 17-year-olds from Barriere spent a night out in Wells Gray Park after a bear chased them to get their fish near Clearwater Lake.

25 YEARS AGO:

Little Fort carpet bowlers Mr. Foucault, Dale Clearwaters, Nina Clearwaters, Mac Livingstone and Ray Lofgren brought home a gold medal from the B.C. Seniors Games in Dawson Creek.

Theme for Vavenby's Fall Fair was Canada's 125th birthday, reported fair president Chrissy Simpson. Entertainment included local history by Blackpool pioneer Stan Johnston and music by Murray and Rose Langton of Little Fort.

A book by Ida Dekelver on the history of the Ray Farm was a hot seller at the Clearwater Infocenter.

20 YEARS AGO:

Seven French hikers spent an unplanned night out in Wells Gray Park when they missed the turnoff to Placid Lake on the Whitehorse Bluff trail. Search and Rescue was put on standby, but the group walked out early the next morning.

North Thompson Community Skills Center opened its doors at its new home next to Raft River Elementary. "We're in business," said its enthusiastic manager, Denny Fahrenholtz.

Vavenby Fire Department volunteers were still getting to know their new $175,000 pumper truck. "We'll be able to travel at highway speeds with a full load of water now," said fire captain Rick Flegel.

15 YEARS AGO:

A fire destroyed the grandstands at Capostinsky Park in Clearwater. "It took us four years to build the thing, and it burned down in 40 minutes," said Bill Mattenley.

The life and times of Halamore Lake pioneer Fred Gordon (1875—1957) was remembered in a feature article.

Simpcw First Nation (then known as North Thompson Indian Band) was embroiled in a 15-year-old court case with CN in an effort to prevent twin tracking from Jasper to Vancouver. A bike relay from Tete Jaune to Louis Creek was planned.

10 YEARS AGO:

Interior Health recommended that all residents in the North Thompson Valley have their homes tested for radon after a study found that 40 per cent of houses tested had levels higher than the national guideline.

Upper Clearwater resident Trevor Goward offered a series of free guided hikes in the Clearwater Valley. His goals were to introduce Clearwater residents to areas of the valley that they may have never known existed.

Leo Vermette, a member of Vavenby's Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and fire chief for 18, retired from his position.

5 YEARS AGO:

Chief Rita Matthew of Simpcw First Nation welcomed about 140 people to the annual First Fish Ceremony at Raft River.

Borrow Enterprises and Wadlegger Logging and Construction donated equipment time to give a head start to a project to increase the number of changing rooms at the Sportsplex.

Kym Jim, one of the owners of Jim's Food Market, organized a public meeting to voice concerns about a roundabout proposed for Highway 5.

Eva Buck was named the Regatta Golden Girl for 2012. Other nominees were Mary Stewart and Ena Chiasson.

1 YEAR AGO:

Terry Lake announced that he would seek another term as MLA for the Kamloops-North Thompson. The next provincial election was scheduled for May 2017.

North Thompson Valley carpet bowlers Pete Verhoeven, Donna Smith, Linda Verhoeven and Hector Denton tied for first place at the Canada 55+ Games in Brampton, Ontario. At first they were awarded silver medals, but then both teams got gold.