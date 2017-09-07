Greater Victoria skies have been filled with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in B.C. and Washington State this week. Black Press asked you for your pictures of our smoky skies. Here's a selection of those shots. Photographers include David Donaldson (Peninsula); Bill Burton (Saanich); Bry Cassidy (Goldstream) and Lee-Ann Ruttan (Sooke); and Melissa Evans (Goldstream). If you have a picture taken in #yyj post below.