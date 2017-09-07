- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Greater Victoria smoky skies in photos
HASH(0xb3bdec)
Greater Victoria skies have been filled with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in B.C. and Washington State this week. Black Press asked you for your pictures of our smoky skies. Here's a selection of those shots. Photographers include David Donaldson (Peninsula); Bill Burton (Saanich); Bry Cassidy (Goldstream) and Lee-Ann Ruttan (Sooke); and Melissa Evans (Goldstream). If you have a picture taken in #yyj post below.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.