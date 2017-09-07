The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is fast approaching, and there are a few local events happening this weekend in support of the annual bike ride.

Local rider Marc Yeon (Military Police Unit Comox) will be out washing cars for the cause Saturday at 19 Wing. He will be washing and buffing for donations at the Canex retail store - 1375 Military Row, Lazo, from 8-11:30 a.m.

Yeon will also be at the Griffin Pub (1185 Kilmorley Rd, Comox) from 4-9:30 p.m. for a burger and beer night. $20 at the door.

Garage sale

You can help out in Union Bay Saturday as well. There is a huge garage Sale in hall basement at the Union Bay Community Hall (5401 Island Hwy S, Union Bay), with all proceeds going towards the TDR

'Za!

How about planning pizza for dinner Saturday?

"Eat Pizza & Help Kids at Boston Pizza" is happening at every BP location on Vancouver Island. Five dollars from every large pizza sold this Saturday, Sept. 16 will go towards the ride.

Mmmmmm… cookies

And what's a dinner without dessert? Thrifty Foods is getting into the act throughout the month with their Monster Cookies. During September all Thrifty Foods locations will donate $1 from the sale of every bag of Monster Cookies. Customers can also donate their reusable bag rebate or make a cash donation at the till.