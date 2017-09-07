It's that time of year again, the weather is starting to cool off and students are eagerly headed back to classes.

The Rocky Mountain International Student program has been in existence for more than 30 years and this year School District 6 is hosting over 50 international students over the course of the year.

Kimberley Homestay Coordinator, Randy McLeod says there are students in Kimberley staying for a couple of months to the entire year.

"Students are also on the track to graduate from Selkirk Secondary," said McLeod. "Last year two students graduated and this year there will be a few more."

"Students can look forward to monthly travel activities around the area and elsewhere as well as local activities," McLeod said. "They will be involved in the community by doing volunteer work, joining clubs and sports teams, going to the gym as well as multiple activities around the city. At school they will be involved in sports, presentations, leadership and the clubs. They will become, and are expected to, be part of the entire community here in Kimberley."

The Bulletin spoke with students at their orientation on Friday, September, 1, about where they are from, what they are looking forward to and where they will be studying.

Lorenzo Rojas is from Mexico City and will be studying at Selkirk Secondary school in Grade 8. This is his second time in Canada, having visited Toronto in 2014 for a summer camp. He arrived on August, 29, 2017 and will be studying in Kimberley for 10 months.

"I am looking forward to improving my english, skiing and playing sports like soccer, hockey and even maybe rugby," said Rojas.

Katharine Miller is from Mannheim, Germany and will be studying at Selkirk in Grade 10. This is her first time in Canada and will be taking the full 10 month school term.

"I want to learn to speak english better, meeting lots of new friends and skiing," said Miller. "I have been skiing lots of times so it will be nice to be on one of Canada's mountains."

McLeod says that the students are doing wonderfully so far.

"They are getting into the community; already volunteering at events (like Dynamiters games), as well as lots more to come, and are settling nicely into school and with their host families," McLeod said. "They are working on learning English, which is one of their requirements, and looking forward to many upcoming events and activities.

"There are multiple resources for them to rely on such as their host families, friends, school administration/teachers and of course my self.

"We have a fabulous group of young people that I hope everyone will be able to meet and experience."