This year’s Terry Fox Run on the Semiahmoo Peninsula will be held Sept. 17 at South Surrey Athletic Park.

In advance of the annual Terry Fox Run later this month, the sister of the man the event honours will speak on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judith Fox – younger sister of Terry – will speak at the Rotary Club of White Rock's weekly lunch meeting. The event isn't just for rotary members, however, as members of the public are also invited to attend, though they are asked to contact organizer Van Scofield by email (vanandjan@telus.net) or by phone, 604-531-3868, prior to Tuesday's event.

Judith Fox is the director of legacy and philanthropic relations with the Terry Fox Foundation, and will be speaking at the luncheon to help the rotary's clubs ongoing effort to raise awareness and support of the Terry Fox Run, and its goal of "conquering cancer."

Tuesday's lunch is set for noon at Ricky's Country Restaurant (2160 King George Blvd.). Fox is expected to speak around 12:50 p.m.

This year, the South Surrey Terry Fox Run – also organized by the Rotary club – is set for Sunday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. at the South Surrey Athletic Park (2199 148 St.), near the parking lot adjacent to the Rotary Field House.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.