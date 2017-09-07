- Home
Reader photo: Lemonade break at work
Rose Carere shared this image of Emma Carere, visiting from London, England, serving in her lemonade and cookie stand in Oak Bay. Share your images and videos of Oak Bay with our readers. Email editor@oakbaynews.com.
