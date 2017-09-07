Civilians can get a look at some of what goes on at the armed forces base north of Nanaimo.

The Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges (CFMETR) will hold an open house Saturday (Sept. 9) at the base at Nanoose Bay.

Visitors will get the opportunity to tour naval vessels, climb aboard army vehicles, check out a helicopter or take a a ride on one of the Zodiac boats.

The open house is free and is family-friendly, but pets are not permitted.

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion will have a concession set up; organizers thanked the legion for assisting with the event.

Organizers say there will be ample parking available at the site and visitors are asked not to park along Fairwinds Drive. CFMETR is located at 3400 Fairwinds Dr.