Decked out in blue SKP (Escape) shirts, more than 40 adventurers from Alberta and across B.C. became first time Skywalkers this week. The RV’ing group from SKP Chapter 33 Okanagan arrived in town for five days of fun at the Trail RV Rally, hosted by Connie and Ron Hansen of Trail as well as Grace and Paul Terness of Montrose. The travellers came in 23 rigs, averaging 40 feet in length as part of the RV Chapter that promotes the province of B.C. in bi-annual rallies. On Thursday, the guests met Fire Chief Dan Derby, were treated to a thrilling bus ride through the streets of West Trail by driver Sharman Thomas, and strolled across the walking bridge before refreshments at the Trail Beer Refinery and a visit to the Night Market on the Esplanade. Chapter President Kim Gurry and her husband arrived in Trail last week to tour the area, and called host Connie Hanson, ‘No rain Connie,’ because for the first time in 25 years, there has been no downpour (so far) during the rally. Gurry said she was surprised at the massive size of Teck Trail Operations and the fact that within five minutes of the plant, she’s in the bush with the bears. (Sheri Regnier photo)