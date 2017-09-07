Just as we humans are learning how to co-exist with climate change, plants must too—just how they do this is the theme North Island Rhododendron Society (NIRS) will explore in its kick-off meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. Speaker Daniel Mosquin not only comes deeply seeped in knowledge about plant adaptation but illustrates it as well with a library of images he has shot all over Western North America.

While the idea of plants adapting to climate usually crops up when talking about desert or alpine botany, Mosquin tailors his talk to the kind of changes found in temperate rain forest plants. Gardeners in the Comox Valley can appreciate how year-round shade and the constant rain of our West Coast winters demand a particular kind of adaptation.

Mosquin brings a life time of fascination with plants to his presentation. His childhood was filled with "mucking about in ponds" and explorations guided by parents who introduced him to the wonders of wildflowers and birds. Educated at the University of Manitoba and UBC, he has spent much of his career at UBC in research, consulting and education along with his passion for photography.

NIRS meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Comox United Church with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the meeting starting at 7:30. Guests interested in NIRS membership are welcome to attend.