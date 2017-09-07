A suggested entry to Kootenay Savings Outdoor Movie Night is the donation of a non-perishable food item. The family-friend film “Sing” shows Saturday Sept. 9 in Haley Park. Games and activities kick off at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Submitted photo

Thousands of viewers have donated thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food since Kootenay Savings started showing family movies in Haley Park back in 2008.

Like past years, Outdoor Movie Night is free. However, to see this year's feature "Sing" on Saturday evening, a suggestion entry is the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Salvation Army food bank.

"From Kootenay Savings' perspective, it's very important for us, as a local business, to give back to the community," says Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings community liaison.

"We know how much donations for the food bank are needed, and it's been amazing to see – and this will be our 10th annual movie night – how much food people bring to the park to donate to the Salvation Army," he added.

"And not only are we able to help the food bank and Kate's Kitchen stock up their shelves heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas, we're also able to put on a fun, affordable, family-friendly event."

The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with giant games of "Jenga" and "Kerplunk," bowling and other Kids' Zone yard games alongside the KidSport Marketplace.

Burke says this is the second year the KidSport Marketplace has been part of the event, and the third year of games and activities in the Kids Zone.

"It's been awesome to see so many people out at the park well before the movie starts," Burke said. "It's given it a real festival-like atmosphere."

Besides family-friendly fun, there will be a favourite aroma in the air.

"The Royal Theatre will be there with popcorn and mini donuts," he added. "Career Development Services will be operating the concession stand, and new this year, we'll have Patricia's Treats Ice Cream Truck selling ice cream."

He predicts a few pre-movie booths will be highlights as well.

"Two of the really cool activities we have planned is a button making station, where kids can make kids can make their own buttons featuring characters from the movie or our mascot Super Saver Sam," Burke said. "As well as a fun photo booth with props. We'll also have an RESP Info Booth for any parents wanting to learn more about how to access government grants and matching funds for children's post-secondary education."

The movie will hit the big screen at 8 p.m. and washroom facilities will be open.

An area will be designated for parking and families are asked to bring a lawn chair, warm clothing and blankets.

This year's film "Sing" is a 2016 American 3D computer-animated musical comedy-drama film starring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly. The movie is about a group of anthropomorphic animals that enter a singing competition, hosted by a koala hoping to save his theater.