Reverand Vicki smiles while riding in a tuk tuk in India.

Rev. Vicki Vanderhorst will share her experiences from twelve months of travels in India.

Vicki will be sharing the teachings and wisdom of this rich and ancient land. Her stay included volunteering with the Tibetan Buddhists and participating in empowerments with his holiness the Dalai Lama.

The two 30-minute presentations will include photos and stories from ceremonies on the Ganges River and living in ashrams.

The Wisdom of the East presentations take place Sept. 10 and 17 commencing at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the Comox Lion's Den, off Nordin below the Comox museum and gallery.

For more information contact 1-866-853-9866 or info@UnityComoxValley.com.