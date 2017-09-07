The Town of Qualicum Beach has had the privilege to welcome the Canadian Armed Forces 442 Search and Rescue Squadron for parachuting training at the Qualicum Beach Airport Aug. 28-Sept. 7. Over the course of 12 days, training on accuracy, precision and canopy handling has provided the opportunity for SAR Techs to be prepared for real-life emergency situations locally and across Canada.

More than 200 local residents and tourists have come to the Qualicum Beach Airport to watch the parachutes land at the airport to date and have also had the opportunity to have a closer look at the Nomad Air Skyvan being used for the parachute jumps. It is a unique opportunity for our community and one that creates national attention.

Skydive Vancouver Island, in conjunction with the Qualicum Beach Flying Club are hosting the 442 Squadron SAR Techs, course instruction was conducted by Flight One, a canopy specialist company that teaches throughout North America parachute handling skills for both Military and Civilian applications. The course conductors Martin and Benoit LeMay are both members of Canada's national parachuting team and Evolution. They have won numerous medals in national and international competition.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have approximately 140 Search and Rescue Technicians (SAR Techs). SAR Techs are highly trained specialists who provide advanced pre-hospital medical care and rescue for aviators, mariners and others in distress in remote or hard-to-reach areas. These men and women are trained to a primary care paramedic national standard with additional advanced skills.

SAR Techs are land and sea survival experts who specialize in rescue techniques, including Arctic rescue, parachuting, diving, mountain-climbing and helicopter rescue.

SAR Techs are present on every CAF primary SAR aircraft deployed on a SAR mission and they have saved thousands of lives nationwide.

– with files from forces.gc.ca