Ribbers from the Boss Hogg's kisk cook up a storm at last year's Ribfest. (Photo submitted)

It's almost here-the Third Annual Comox Valley Ribfest takes place from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. If you haven't already circled these dates on your calendar, do it now. This year's event promises to be better than ever.

Four amazing award-winning professional cooks (A.K.A. 'ribbers') will tempt your taste buds with delicious sizzling ribs and mouth-watering sauces. They include Gator BBQ, Misty Mountain BBQ, Boss Hogs BBQ and Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ. In addition to the 'Ribbers', several other vendors will offer a selection of flavourful food items.

For those who would like to imbibe in some wine or beer, the popular beer and wine garden will feature three great breweries and one of Comox Valley's favourite wineries.

Hoyne Brewing Co., managed by brewmaster, Sean Hoyne and his wife Chantal, strives to produce a craft beer of uncompromising quality. Their goal is to make a fine beer that is interesting, flavourful and enjoyable at every level. Beer that looks good in the glass, feels good in the mouth and lifts the spirit.

Lighthouse Brewing Co. is a Victoria-based craft brewery operating since 1998. They have an excellent lineup of high quality hand-made small-batch beers.

Big Rock Brewery will be supplying its Rock Creek Dry Apple Cider which has an aroma with full apple complexity, hints of pear, cinnamon, vanilla and subtle notes of ginger and it pairs well with a smoky pulled pork sandwich or ribs.

40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery creates local wines distinctly shaped by their wind-swept, sun-soaked micro-climate. Their wines are skilfully crafted using traditional methods by highly experienced and talented winemakers. Wines that express vineyard vintage to vintage.

There will be free live music daily on the Courtney & Anglin Real Estate Group Ribfest Entertainment Stage, co-sponsored by 97.3 The Eagle. A variety of excellent performers will be featured including Kenny Shaw and the Cruisers, Anela, Luke Guthrie and many others.

A Kid's Fun Zone will keep the little ones entertained. Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the Classic Car Show on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

A big thank you to our many sponsors whose generosity has made this event possible. Proceeds from Comox Valley Ribfest support local and international projects of the Rotary Club of Strathcona Sunrise.

Hours of operation are Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is by donation so look for the big pink pig at the entrance. After that it's a cash event: there will be an ATM machine on site but you might want to bring some cash.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.comoxvalleyribfest.ca