Cumberland Community Schools Society bingo is back in Cumberland, starting Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 28, 2770 Dunsmuir Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for socializing with the first half of the game night starting at 6:45 p.m. and the second half at 8:15 p.m. Come anytime. Stay for a little, or the whole night.

"CCSS Bingo nights are fun and friendly," said Kate Ashton, CCSS program co-ordinator. "A community has built up around these nights. Our players come early to socialize and check in with each other. We have a wonderful group of regulars who are happy to take new players under their wing and introduce them to bingo. If you have never played before or are looking for a new community to join, please come and check us out."

This will be the third year of CCSS co-ordinating bingo nights in Cumberland. "We value this community program, and are grateful that it continues to be an ongoing fundraiser for CCSS," said Sue Loveless, CCSS executive director. Net proceeds support the CCSS lunch program, after-school programming and drop-in youth centre.

Bingo nights are for ages 19+. Combine bingo with dinner in the village and you have a fun night out in Cumberland.

For more information on bingo nights or to volunteer at this event, please contact Kate Ashton at 250-650-8305 or email ccss.youthcoordinator@gmail.com. Follow CCSS on Facebook @cumbycss for weekly bingo updates.