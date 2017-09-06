Nanaimo’s Eli Fisher gladly donates birthday money to Canadian Tire’s JumpStart charity last month. He says he’ll continue to donate until he’s 90 years old. (Photo submitted)

A birthday boy in Nanaimo decided he wants to keep giving other local kids a jump start in sports.

Eli Fisher, 7, donated $36 last month – collected in lieu of gifts at his birthday party – to Canadian Tire's JumpStart charity, which helps provide sports opportunities for underprivileged youths.

Eli's mom Kate Fisher said in an e-mail that employees at the Canadian Tire at Nanaimo North Town Centre "made my son feel like a hero for his generosity."

Fred Alteen, store general manager, took the time to talk to Eli about the charity and what it means locally and other employees also acknowledged the boy's donation.

"Their kind words have inspired our family to continue to support this fantastic charity," Kate wrote.

That night, Eli declared that he would continue to donate birthday money to JumpStart every year until he's 90.

For more information about the charity, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.