Animal lovers and their furry friends can take part in the 2017 Paws for a Cause walk Sept. 10, to fight animal cruelty. The event takes place at Nanaimo and District SPCA Community Animal Centre. (Submitted photo)

B.C. SPCA Nanaimo and District branch is inviting owners and pets to walk for a good cause Sunday (Sept. 10).

The annual Paws for a Cause walk will take place at Nanaimo Community Animal Centre (154 Westwood Rd.) Sunday, with the walk starting at 11:45 a.m.

"This is the largest single event to help fight animal cruelty in British Columbia," said Carina Stirling, B.C. SPCA officer of fundraising events, in a press release. "We are overwhelmed by the participation each year. "It's so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.'s most vulnerable animals … this year, registration numbers are up.

"Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are so much fun for two-legged and four-legged participants."

The band Moonshine Mollys will provide musical entertainment.

Registration for Sunday's walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, go to www.spca.bc.ca/locations/nanaimo/.