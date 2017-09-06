Tyler Portelance and Shannon Lough go whale watching with Adventure Tours Prince Rupert. (Photo by Tyler Portelance)

Video This year the North Coast has seen an increase in humpback whales showing that the population is becoming more stable. This Week hosts, Tyler Portelance and Shannon Lough, join the Prince Rupert Adventure Tours vessel to see the giant cetaceans in the wild.

Reading through the headlines from the past week's news, Tyler and Shannon also speak with Captain Doug Davis.

Experience the beauty of British Columbia's North Coast in this special episode.

