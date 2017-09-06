The 24th annual Women's Fall Challenge will grace the shores of Dragon Lake Oct. 1. Organizers will be there by 7 a.m. to ensure that all the pieces are in order.

Someone will direct the arrival of barriers, cones and Porta Potties. Someone else will be setting up the late registration and race package pickup. Others will be putting up tents. Our weather has always been beautiful, but you never know.

There will be flaggers helping with the parking at Dragon Lake School and bus drivers ferrying participants from the school to the site.

Thank you to the city for again allowing us the use of the city busses. They are a great addition to make the morning flow smoothly.

A team will be heading to stations on the course with basic first aid bins and water. They may even spice up the course with music from their vehicles. We can't forget the cyclists who ensure all the participants are accounted for and safe. We might have 10 or more watchers on bikes overseeing the four events.

The team at Granville's will be busy filling the trays with treats.

Hello Promotions is working on our T-shirts this year and have come up with a delightful design that is perfect to help celebrate Canada's 150 birthday.

Please note that the early registration of $25 and the T-shirt orders have an expiration date of Sept. 12.

Forms are available at the Recreation Centre or from a few other businesses. Or, you can sign up on line at strideandglide.ca

Half marathoners depart at 8:30 a.m.

10 km walkers and runners depart at 9:00 a.m.

Wheelchair athletes depart at 9:15 a.m.

– submitted by Liz-Anne Eyford