The Grand Forks and District Fall Fair is returning this year to its early September schedule. The fair will open on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning with the parade which starts at 9 a.m. from the Selkirk College parking lot. The grand opening at the fairgrounds at Dick Bartlett Park will be at 10 a.m. with the highly anticipated Demolition Derby beginning soon after.

The Fall Fair is continuing to celebrate Canada 150 as its theme for 2017. You will find that there will be some changes from past fall fairs. Due to scheduling, our exhibits will be upstairs at the curling rink instead of in the curling rink itself. We have also reduced gate fees significantly. There will be more farm animals to see, as well as various food vendors and other exhibitors, so there will be lots to see and do. There will also be entertainment throughout the day, including the return of the zucchini races.

The fair will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the awarding of trophies at 2 p.m.

Entries for exhibitors will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the main curling rink entrance. Exhibitor's handbooks are still available at Buy-Low Foods, Nick's Feeds, the Gazette and Rilkoff's Store. Entry forms are also available on-line at www.grandforksfallfair.ca so get your produce, canning and crafts ready to enter.

Entries into the parade are still welcome. No preregistration is required, just show up to the Selkirk College parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Remember, the parade starts at 9 a.m. and everybody loves a parade!