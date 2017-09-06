Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Combining a round of golf with a chance to win Seattle Seahawks tickets while supporting a great cause sounds like a winner for sports fans.

The Mechanical Contractors Association of British Columbia is hosting its 2017 Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 8 at Olympic View Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament support the Victoria Hospice, which provides palliative care, counselling and bereavement for families dealing with a life-limiting illness.

The tournament features a variety of great prizes highlighted by two tickets to a Seattle Seahawks National Football League game, including one night's accommodation and transportation. Other prizes include two tickets to the PGA Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship, two tickets to a B.C. Lions football game, and two tickets to a Victoria Royals hockey game.

There are prizes for a number of special holes such as hole number two, where you can try your luck at the Golf Gun for the closest to the pin prize, and closest to the water closet on hole 16. B.C. Golf and CMW Insurance are sponsoring hole-in-one prizes on the fourth and 11th holes.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30.

The Tournament has limited space, so organizers advise registering right away at bit.ly/2vQYe8n.

