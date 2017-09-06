Brian Stober presents a donation of 1,000 to Kim Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank. The money was raised as a result of ticket sales for the Sooke Stomp Boogie II. (Contributed)

Talk about giving back to your community.

A special dance that involved people growing up in Sooke in the 1970s and 1980s raised $1,800 for two charities: Sooke Food Bank ($1,000) and Meals on Wheels ($800).

The money was from ticket sales for the Sooke Stomp Boogie II, a dance held July 15 featuring the band Roxxlyde. It drew close to 500 people – all of whom had grown up in Sooke.

Sooke Stomp Boogie started with a Facebook group five years ago for people who had grown up in Sooke to share memories and re-connect. It was then suggested a reunion be held.

Brian Stober said he would organize a dance. He organized many dances during the 1980s as fundraisers for the groups he was involved, including Sooke Community Association, Sooke Fire Rescue, and juvenile and men's recreational hockey.

People came from all across B.C. and Canada to attend the first Sooke Stomp Boogie in May 2012 — the second one this year was just as successful, organizers said.

"I've organized a lot of dances to benefit the groups I've been involved in and this time we are able to give back," said Stober, who now lives in the Comox Valley.

Sooke Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were chosen through voting on Facebook by those who attended the dance.

"Sooke Food Bank helps many people in the community and Meals on Wheels supports those who raised us (and had to put up with us) in the 1970s and '80s," said Doni Eve, a Sooke resident.

Doug Dunnett of Sooke also helped to organize the dance, Sooke Community Association provided bartending and catering was from Cathy's Kitchen.

