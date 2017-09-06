Mark Halverson of Viaduct Metal plays around at the 12th annual Langley School District Foundation's golf tournament held at Redwoods on Aug. 30. Halverson bid 10,000 and won on an auctioned off cruise that helped towards raising 200,000 to help feed the thousands of students in Langley who come to school hungry.Foundation photo

Thanks to this generous community, more than 3,000 Langley students won't go hungry while learning this school year.

A record-breaking $200,000 was raised at the Langley School District Foundation's 12th annual golf tournament held on Aug. 30 at Redwoods Golf Course.

"This was our best golf tournament by far," said Susan Cairns, the foundation's executive director.

"The weather was perfect, the community that came together to support us were so generous. It was really amazing."

The sold out golf tournament and dinner had 148 golfers and 52 local merchants who donated silent auction items.

Some major donations were made including one by Doug Ramsay of Freybe's who offered to feed the 120 kids using the breakfast program at Langley Secondary for the next two years.

"Most of our refugees are at that school so this is wonderful," said Cairns.

Ramsay also won the $7,000 cruise but donated it back to the foundation.

It was auctioned off and bought for $10,000 by Mark Halverson of Viaduct Metal who bought it for an employee, she said.

One group was invited but couldn't attend so they sent $20,000 to the foundation.

Re/Max donated $6,000 and the Township of Langley Charitable Society donated $7,000.

Those funds will help the snack program that the firefighters provide at 13 schools. Eventually, the goal is to for the TLCS to have the snack program at every school in Langley.

The foundation organizes the breakfast, snack and backpack program through the generous time of volunteers including students who organize backpacks for students to take home on the weekends.

The backpacks go out to 19 schools in the district with 90 families being helped. The rotary and United Church help fill the backpacks.

The breakfast program is taking place at 18 schools.

To learn more about the foundation