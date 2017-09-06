Fraser Valley Dahlia Society hosts their annual Dahlia Show on the weekend of September 16 and 17 at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 - 42nd Ave., Langley.

Th public is invited to drop in Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see over one thousand blooms.

Dahlia is a genus of bushy, tuberous, herbaceous perennial plants native to Mexico. A member of the Asteraceae, dicotyledonous plants, related species include the sunflower, daisy, chrysanthemum, and zinnia.

"Bring your camera, talk with the growers and make your wish list for next season," said a spokesperson. There will also be cut flowers on sale.

For those wishing to buy tubers, the club's annual Tuber Sale is usually held at Otter Co-op in Aldergrove in May.

Entries of cut flowers will be judged prior to the show's opening on Saturday and will remain on display until it closes on Sunday. Awards will be presented n Sunday afternoon.

The public will also be able to vote on the "peoples' choice" category winner.

For information see www.fraservalleydahliasociety.ca.