KURT LANGMANN Aldergrove Busines Association president Rob Wilson (at right, with Langley Township councillor Bob Long on left and Cruise-in president Wayne Patterson) was presented with a framed Langley Goodtimes Cruise-in poster in thanks for the ABA’s support of the car show coming to Aldergrove this Saturday, Sept. 9.

The town of Aldergrove has been busy preparing for this weekend's Langley Good Times Cruise-In, which is expected to bring more than 1,000 classic cars and hot rods and thousands of visitors to our community on Saturday, September 9.

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) has been working with the Cruise-In Society and merchants along Fraser Highway over the past several months to prepare for the big event.

"The ABA has been talking to local business owners about how we can all put our best foot forward for the Cruise-In, in the hopes that it will become an annual event," says Rob Wilson, ABA President.

"The positive economic benefits, in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars that the Cruise-In Society raises for Langley charities, is significant."

The ABA has developed a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers for merchants, on issues from road closures and parking to how businesses can leverage the exposure the event will bring to Aldergrove. The FAQs are posted on the ABA website at www.aldergroveba.ca/cruisein.

The ABA held a Clean Up Aldergrove Day last Saturday, September 2, focusing on the downtown core, and Township of Langley work crews have been out sprucing up paint on benches, garbage cans and light standards.

"We're encouraging everyone in Aldergrove to help make this a great day for our visitors – not only businesses, but residents as well," says Wilson

"Given this is the inaugural year for the event in Aldergrove, there are bound to be a few challenges, but if everyone can keep a positive attitude the show is sure to be much more of a success."

The business association will have several volunteers wandering the Cruise-In, wearing bright green "Aldergrove Ambassador" shirts, ready to assist attendees with any questions they might have.

"The Township and our member businesses have really stepped up for this event," says Wilson.

"We're excited to welcome Cruise-In visitors to Aldergrove, and to see this turn into an annual event that has lasting benefits to our town."