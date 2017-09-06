Looking for some help with uncovering your family history? Cloverdale Library has a large family history archives where you can start your search. (Roman Kraft / Unsplash)

If you're looking to start uncovering your family tree, look no further than the Cloverdale Library, which is home to western Canada's largest collection of Canadian family history archives.

It's an incredibly valuable resource, but it can also be a little daunting for those who are just starting their search.

If you're looking for an introduction to the collection, the Cloverdale Library is hosting a free information session this Saturday, Sept. 9, to inform community members on the variety of family history records that are accessible from the library.

The library has more than 5,000 microfilms, more than 3,200 books and historical maps, Canadian census records from 1666 to 1921, wills and divorces, First Nations statistics, parish records and more. Or, if you'd like to start your search online, they can show you a station where you can access, for free, websites such as Ancestry, FindMyPast World and Heritage Quest.

The introductory session will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Although it's free to attend, library staff ask that you please pre-register by contacting the program at 604-598-7327 or family history@surrey.ca.

The Cloverdale Library is located at 5642 176A Street.

