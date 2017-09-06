- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
SLIDE SHOW: Firefighters scorch competition
Twenty teams from across British Columbia participated in the Firefighter Games held in Castlegar Labour Day weekend in events such as chin-up competitions, axe throwing, hose rolling and window rescues. The Blewitt Backdraft Beasts were declared the victors at the close of the games. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)
Twenty teams from across British Columbia participated in the Firefighter Games held in Castlegar Labour Day weekend in events such as chin-up competitions, axe throwing, hose rolling and window rescues. The Blewitt Backdraft Beasts were declared the victors at the close of the games.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.