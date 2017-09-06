Wayne Patterson is president of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In Society and was street sweeping the parking lots that are going to be used for the charity car show Sept. 9.

The permits are in place, the weather forecast is for perfect car show weather and the advance vehicle registrations sit on par with previous years.

It's time for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In to shift into high gear.

Events run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The action is clustered along Fraser Highway from 268th Street to 273rd Street.

A few side streets, such as 272nd, have events and activities but the bulk of Cruise-In is on Fraser.

So with this new location for the big charity car show, here's some of the nuts and bolts.

Parking

The public can park at Philip Jackman Park, 32nd Avenue at 271st Street; Parkside Centennial Elementary, 3330 270th St.; and the Langley Banquet Centre, 3227 264th St.

There's by donation parking at the church at 32nd Avenue and 272nd St.

Gates will be up on side streets where they meet with Fraser Highway to control traffic, but there is parking on public streets. Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson noted that 29th Avenue has parking on both sides of the street while 32nd Avenue has parking along one side.

Aldergrove Community Secondary School's parking is available and the back lot is being opened to accommodate another 600 vehicles.

"There's actually a lot more parking than there ever was in downtown Langley," he said. "Lots of road parking, but pay attention because there's going to be lots of enforcement out looking out to make sure people aren't parking in the wrong spots."

(Police ready for Cruise-In)

Handicapped parking is on Fraser Highway just west of 268th Street.

Traffic control personnel and volunteers will be at the various barricades to direct people.

Admission

The public can go to Cruise-In for free (donations for the volunteer-run charity car show are accepted on the website). Learn more about the causes supported.

Access to the event is from any side street. There's no main gate.

Vehicles can start arriving at 8 a.m. and it's all wrapped up at 4 p.m.

Staging area

The vehicle registration booth ($30 per vehicle) is on Fraser Highway at 268th Street.

All cars must enter Fraser Highway from 264th Street. People can get information, souvenirs and 2017 T-shirts.

The emergency services command post is at 270th Street while the first aid station is on 272nd Street just south of 32nd Avenue.

Fill y'er fuel tank

Returning again is California-based In-N-Out Burger with a limited supply of eats. Once they are sold out, that's it. The burger stand will be in the parking lot of the Salvation Army thrift store on 272nd Street.

"Every dollar that goes into In-N-Out, goes back to us," said Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson.

That's typically $15,000 to $20,000 in sales given to charity.

There are also community groups with food sales to fundraise spread around the downtown.

Go clubbing

Watch for the Hot Rod Association on 272nd between Fraser Highway and 32nd Avenue.

The Camaro Club will be parked on 272 from Fraser Highway to 29th Avenue while the Langley Loafers have a spot by the Lordco on the main drag and the Corvette Club will be in the KFC parking lot, 270th Street and Fraser Highway.

Concours

The Concours d'Elegance (distinctive vintage vehicles) will be at the church on 272nd Street at 32nd Avenue.

Entertainment

The Roadman Round Up is on 272nd and 31st Avenue.

Three stages feature entertainment throughout the day.

The main stage is the Township's Spirit Stage at 272nd and Fraser Highway. Elvis Elite performs at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

"The bands to the east will try to play in between to prevent issues where possible," explained entertainment spokesperson Chris Cowx.

To the west, the Irish Heritage stage at 270 and Fraser will have the Real Canadian Rock Band on from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by Six Gun Romeo which will play from 1 to 2 p.m. and again at 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Tom Lee Music stage at 273rd Street and Fraser has The Big Shiny, Nikita's Reason and The Rhythm Method all performing between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"A lot of the acts are playing for charity and exposure for this fantastic event," Cowx added.

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday

Don't miss Sunday's Swap Meet and Car Corral from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 31st Avenue and 272nd Street.

There will be vendors offering all kinds of interesting items.

Admission is $2 for the public and vendors pay $20 per stall.

"Last year we made about $7,000 just at that event," Patterson noted.

