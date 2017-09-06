Arlie Slizak, Kayla Hillard, Alyvia Fair and Ncholas Phillips try their hand at stacking cups during a Minute To Win It game at orientation day Tuesday at the Okanagan College’s Vernon campus. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

The region's biggest kids had some fun for the first day of school Tuesday.

Okanagan College hosted orientation day at the Kalamalka campus, where approximately 250 new students came out for lunch, games, prizes and lots of laughs.

The back-to-school tradition also included students from the college's trades facility at the Vernon airport.