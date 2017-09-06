Most of the Kent Street Activity Centre groups are returning from the summer break this week, including the Sing-a-long group, which is always welcoming new members.

All you need to bring is the love of singing to this friendly group, which meets Tuesdays at 2 p.m.

Remember, you can try out any activity group at the centre three times before becoming a paid member.

A 2017 Recreation and Culture membership is only $19 for the remainder of the year.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you back from the summer break this evening (Wednesday) for social dancing to live music.

Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Dancing is from 7-10 p.m. Refreshments served midway.

This week's featured band is Joe Sartorello.

Cost is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 dinner dance will go on sale tonight.

• • •

Tickets are going fast for the Kent Street Seniors Society's annual bridge luncheon, Friday, Sept. 29.

Register with a partner and enjoy a delicious lunch followed by an afternoon of contract bridge.

Advance tickets are available at Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park offices.

No tickets at the door. Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

Our ever-popular Creative Photography class is starting up on Thursday, Sept. 21, 7-9 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre.

Join Lynne Kelman for five informative sessions to learn all the tips and tricks of becoming a better photographer.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Discover new and exciting ways to transform your garden produce.

Fall Bounty: Farm to Table is a cooking workshop that will give you great ideas on what to do with the overwhelming amount of produce in your garden.

Make curried butternut squash soup, crispy delicious tomato tarts, roasted stuffed peppers and a variety of sauces and salsas to enhance your meals.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this Sept. 30 workshop held at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

Planning a trip to Spain and want to learn or brush up on your Spanish?

Learn basic Spanish language conversation and pronunciation in a relaxed, informal setting.

Beginner classes are held at the Kent Street Activity Centre, 12:30-1:30 p.m. beginning September 21 and the White Rock Community Centre beginning Sept. 18, 7-8 p.m.

If you have some previous knowledge of the language and are looking for a refresher, register for the Monday evening class from 8-9 p.m.at the White Rock Community Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to sign up now.

• • •

Gather your friends and let us do the driving to the Surrey YMCA where you can either participate in a Gentle Joints water fitness program or simply enjoy a swim and hot tub.

The YMCA pool offers a moveable pool floor for easy entry, warm water and great instructors.

The program begins this week for 13 sessions.

If you are unable to commit to this length of a program, drop-in is also available; space permitting on the bus.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information or to register.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.